Sheriff Who Offered Up Inmates to Build Trump’s Wall is Sued

May 4, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: mexico border
BOSTON (AP) — A civil rights group has sued a Massachusetts sheriff who joined a federal immigration enforcement program and offered to send inmates to help build President Donald Trump’s proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice sued Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson on Thursday to obtain public records related to Hodgson’s participation in a program that will allow his staff to identify and detain inmates who may have entered the country illegally.

The group alleges that Hodgson violated the state’s public records law by refusing to release documents in response to its request.

Hodgson announced in January that his office would join the immigration enforcement program.

A spokesman says Hodgson will respond after he has reviewed the lawsuit.

