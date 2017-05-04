Authorities: Prisoner Escapes State Custody in Florida

May 4, 2017 4:14 PM
Filed Under: Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida are searching for a prisoner who escaped a minimum security work detail at a food bank.

Media outlets report that Homestead Police spokesman Det. Fernando Morales says 40-year-old Marv Hubbard left his community work detail at Farm Share without authorization Wednesday. He says authorities and several K-9 units are conducting the search.

Morales says Hubbard managed to take off his Department of Correction clothes and escape.

Hubbard was incarcerated at the Dade Correctional Institution. He was serving a 20-year prison sentence for burglary. He arrived at the facility in August 2007 and was assigned to the community work detail in August 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live