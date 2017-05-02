School After-Care Worker Accused of Recruiting Boys for Sex

May 2, 2017 10:13 AM

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A 20-year-old worker in a South Florida middle school after-care program faces federal charges of offering money, gifts and trips to Disney World to recruit teenage boys for sex.

Roosevelt Miller is due in court Wednesday following his arrest last week.

The SunSentinel (http://bit.ly/2qnZfpG) reports the investigation began March 8 when a 13-year-old student told someone at Plantation Middle School that Miller sent him inappropriate messages. Two other boys came forward two days later.

Authorities say Miller tricked students into writing their names and phone numbers on a list if they were interested in playing sports. The boys said Miller then sent them messages on the mobile app KIK.

Investigators say Miller offered to take the boys to Disney World.

Records don’t list an attorney for Miller.

