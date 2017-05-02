Police: Man Accused Of Shooting At Deputy Is On The Run

May 2, 2017 10:38 AM
Filed Under: Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man after they say he shot at a deputy in a moving car, crashed into a vehicle and stole another.

Media outlets reports Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement that 19-year-old Philip Joseph Haire Jr. should be considered armed and dangerous after shooting at an officer Monday.

Sheriff’s Chief Spokesman Mark Strobridge says a deputy was in front of a home in Palm Beach Coast when a man drove by and fired at the officer. The deputy was unharmed and has not been identified.

Deputies say, after the shooting, Haire wrecked his car and carjacked another car to escape authorities.

An alert has been sent to agencies statewide to lookout for Haire.

