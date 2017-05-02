Bicyclist Killed in Collision with Florida Police Officer

May 2, 2017 8:55 AM
Filed Under: Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida police officer on his way to a theft call fatally struck a bicyclist in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Scott Dingee told reporters the crash happened Monday night. The officer wasn’t using his emergency lights or siren since it wasn’t a high-priority call.

Dingee says another driver told investigators the bicyclist was swerving between the right and left lanes as Officer B.P. Daigle drove up. According to Dingee, the officer tried to avoid the bike by going into the left lane, but the cyclist did the same thing and the car hit the bike.

The bicyclist died at the scene. His name hasn’t been released.

Daigle has been on the job about a year and has no prior incidents. He’s on leave pending an investigation.

