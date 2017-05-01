Police: 2 Charged in Death of Teen Pinned Beneath Minivan

May 1, 2017 9:24 AM
Filed Under: Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been arrested after a teen was fatally pinned beneath a minivan.

News outlets report 22-year-old Nelson Strohaker was arrested Saturday on multiple offenses connected with the death of 16-year-old Christopher Johnson.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that Nelson ran over Johnson in a blue minivan and fled on foot following a drug deal April 15. Johnson was found pinned beneath the minivan, and later died of his injuries. A warrant for Nelson was filed on Thursday.

Police say they found Nelson inside a vehicle after conducting a traffic stop. His father Robert Strohaker was driving the vehicle and was arrested and charged with multiple offenses including accessory after the fact.

It’s unclear if the Strohakers have attorneys.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live