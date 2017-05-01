Free Chipotle On May 2nd: Taco Tuesday For Teachers

May 1, 2017 10:17 AM
Filed Under: chipotle

CBS Local — What’s the only thing better than Chipotle? Free Chipotle.

Well — not free Chipotle for everyone. Just teachers. On Tuesday, May 2, Chipotle will be giving teachers a buy-one-get-one-free reward in store for all burritos, salads and tacos. So if you’re a teacher, or have a teacher friend, take advantage of this deal.

This isn’t new for Chipolte, they’ve done this in years prior and don’t really have an obvious anterior motive. It’s not as if teachers need to sign up for rewards or emails in order to get the deal. All they need to do is provide a school faculty ID. That’s it.

“Teachers rule. So do free Chipotle. In honor of teachers and their hard work, we’re giving all educators buy-one/get-one free,” the official release from Chipotle reads.

There’s a limit of one BOGO per teacher and all purchases must be in-store between 3 p.m. and when the store closes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live