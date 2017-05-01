Free Chipotle On May 2nd: Taco Tuesday For Teachers

CBS Local — What’s the only thing better than Chipotle? Free Chipotle.

Well — not free Chipotle for everyone. Just teachers. On Tuesday, May 2, Chipotle will be giving teachers a buy-one-get-one-free reward in store for all burritos, salads and tacos. So if you’re a teacher, or have a teacher friend, take advantage of this deal.

This isn’t new for Chipolte, they’ve done this in years prior and don’t really have an obvious anterior motive. It’s not as if teachers need to sign up for rewards or emails in order to get the deal. All they need to do is provide a school faculty ID. That’s it.

“Teachers rule. So do free Chipotle. In honor of teachers and their hard work, we’re giving all educators buy-one/get-one free,” the official release from Chipotle reads.

There’s a limit of one BOGO per teacher and all purchases must be in-store between 3 p.m. and when the store closes.