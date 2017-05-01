Faculty, Students Raise $25,000 for Pulse Scholarships

May 1, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: PULSE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Students and staff at Valencia College in Orlando have raised more than $25,000 for an endowment honoring victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2pmQfQA) reports the idea of raising money for scholarships began as an employee giving campaign. Many employees opted for payroll deductions to grow the fund after seven Valencia College students were among the 49 killed during the June 12 shooting at the nightclub. Soon students and community members got involved in the effort.

The college’s Gay/Straight Alliance raised $500 in bake sales. Other students raised $200 selling tickets for an art show. Faculty members in a rock cover band called The Rogue Scholars raised $1,700 in two benefit concerts.

The fundraising has taken place at the schools campuses in Osceola and Orange counties.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live