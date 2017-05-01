2 Shot in Arguments Between Motorcycle Clubs

May 1, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an argument between two opposing motorcycle clubs erupted into gunfire.

News outlets report two men from opposing motorcycle clubs were shot Saturday in Leesburg. Both were brought to the hospital for treatment.

Leesburg Police Lt. Joe Iozzi says members from both groups started arguing around 8 p.m. at the Circle K gas station and then pulled out guns. The shooting occurred a little more than two miles away from the Leesburg Bikefest, which attracts thousands.

Joe Shipes, CEO of event organizer Leesburg Partnership, says the shooting is an isolated incident and safety is always a priority for the event.

The names of the motorcycle clubs weren’t released. Officials say no suspects have been arrested.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live