The Latest: Trump Signs Order to Expand Ocean Oil Drilling

April 28, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an executive order that could lead to expansion of drilling in the Arctic and Atlantic oceans (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that will roll back restrictions on oil drilling in the Arctic.

Trump says at a White House signing ceremony, “Today, we’re unleashing American energy and clearing the way for thousands and thousands of high-paying energy jobs.”

The order also directs his energy secretary to review regulations overseeing drilling and former President Barack Obama’s five-year drilling plan.

It’s Trump’s latest move to undo his predecessor’s environmental protection efforts in his first 100 days in office.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live