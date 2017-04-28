The Biltmore Hotel Partners With Dragonfly Expeditions To Launch Experiential Travel Program

The Biltmore Hotel along with renowned local curators Dragonfly Expeditions proudly announced the launch of the hotel’s new Experiential Travel Program consisting of four distinct experiential offerings exclusively available to Biltmore guests. These unique experiences will offer unheralded immersion into some of the most important eco-zones and cultures throughout the South Florida community.

The Experiential Travel Program includes luxury accommodations, a curated menu of activities, as well as exclusive dining experiences. The suite of packages offer flexibility for room selection and allow guests to select the tours of their choice. Activities and tours are categorized into four different offerings – Exploring the Everglades, The Cultural History and Heritage of Miami, Miami’s Specialty Architectural Experience, and the Biltmore Curators Program. The program is solely available to guests of The Biltmore Hotel.

“We are thrilled to once again partner with Dragonfly Expeditions to create these specially curated offerings,” said Matthias Kammerer, Managing Director at The Biltmore Hotel. “We constantly strive to provide each guest with an exceptional and notable experience, and the Experiential Travel Program will further distinguish The Biltmore Hotel as one of the finest luxury resorts in South Florida.”

The one-of-a-kind experiential offerings highlight the beauty, culture, art, ecology, history and architecture of Miami. Each program is guided by Dragonfly Expeditions, South Florida’s oldest and most prestigious corporate tour operator. The menu of offerings include:

Exploring the Everglades The Everglades Backwater Tour with a visit to the Clyde Butcher Gallery (starting at $316 per person) Miccosukee Indian Heritage Airboat Tour with a visit to the Clyde Butcher Gallery (starting at $259 per person) An Everglades Immersion with a visit to Shark Valley, Clyde Butcher Gallery and the Miccosukee Indian Heritage Airboat Tour (starting at $409 per person) Walking the Anhinga Trail (starting at $234 per person)



The Cultural History and Heritage of Miami The Cuban Heritage Tour (starting at $218 per person) Haiti in Exile Tour (starting at $141 per person) Miccosukee Indian Heritage Airboat Tour with a visit to the Clyde Butcher Gallery (starting at $259 per person)



Miami’s Specialty Architectural Experience Tropical Deco in a Fabled Playground Deco Tour (starting at $116 per person) Coral Gables – The City Beautiful (starting at $116 per person) Miami Modern Historic District (MiMo) Tour (starting at $163 per person) Coral Gables – Walking My Neighborhood (starting at $58 per person)



The Biltmore Curators Program – Available exclusively during Art Basel 2017, the program consists of first-come, first-serve customized packages for guests seeking the ultimate Art Basel Miami experience with tours led by renowned art experts. The package also includes luxury accommodations in one of the Biltmore’s famed suites as well as private chauffeured transportation to and from the fairs and events. (starting at $15,000 per person)

The hotel originally partnered with Dragonfly Expeditions in December 2016, through which they developed the Biltmore Curators Program. The new Experiential Travel Program was developed as a complement to the success of the Biltmore Curators Program.

“These unmatched experiences truly offer guests an unheralded immersion into the best of Miami,” said Charles Kropke, President and CEO of Dragonfly Expeditions. “From culture and architecture to history and nature, the program’s flexibility allows guests to curate their own experience that expertly aligns with their interests.”

The Biltmore Hotel’s Experiential Travel Program offerings can be booked in advance or during guests’ stays through the hotel concierge. For more information or to make your reservation, please call (855) 311-6903 or visit online.

About The Biltmore Hotel:

Graced with effortless beauty and sophistication, The Biltmore Hotel is a national historic landmark located in the exclusive Coral Gables area with close proximity to Miami Beach and downtown Miami. The 273-room resort resembles classic Italian, Moorish, and Spanish architectural influences spread over 150-acres of tropical landscape. A favorite of world leaders and celebrities since its opening in 1926, the hotel offers a restored Donald Ross 18-hole, 71 par championship golf course, tennis courts, the largest hotel pool on the East Coast of the United States with private cabanas, a European spa, and an award-winning fitness center. The hotel’s dining destinations include the award winning Palme d’Or, recognized by Zagat as one of the best restaurants in the country; Fontana, a traditional Italian restaurant surrounding The Biltmore courtyard and fountain; the poolside Cascade and the 19th Hole Golf restaurant. The hotel also recently unveiled its culinary academy offering an array of hands-on cooking classes for adults and children. The Biltmore is one of South Florida’s preferred sites for leisure and business travel, high-level corporate briefings, public policy conferences, and an extraordinary wedding destination. The Biltmore is a member of the Leading Hotels of the World. For more information or to make reservations, please visit online or call (800) 727-1926.

Above content provided by The Biltmore Hotel.