Police: School Janitor Arrested on Child Porn Charges

April 27, 2017 2:57 PM
EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an elementary school janitor has been arrested in connection with the exchange of sexual messages with a teenager.

News outlets report 29-year-old Matthew Eric Benedict was arrested Monday on charges of possessing a sexual performance of a child and transmitting harmful material to a 15-year-old boy.

The Lake County Sheriff’s office said in a report that deputy sheriffs contacted the teen’s parents and his father handed over a cellphone Benedict gave the teen. The report states Benedict and the teen exchanged explicit images and texts.

Lake County school district spokeswoman Sherri Owens says Benedict is on unpaid suspension and a recommendation for termination will be presented to the board May 1.

It’s unclear if Benedict has an attorney.

