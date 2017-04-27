Florida Senate Apologizes for Decades of Reform School Abuse

April 27, 2017 3:04 PM
Filed Under: Arthur G Dozier School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate is apologizing for decades of abuse at a reform school.

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution Wednesday containing the apology as several men who suffered abuse in the 1950s and 1960s watched from the public gallery.

Researchers have determined more than 90 boys died at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna between 1900 and 1973. The school was shut down in 2011.

A group called The White House Boys, named for the small building where guards took them to be beaten, have worked for years to get the state to acknowledge the abuse.

The House passed a similar apology last week.

Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson said more than 500 former students have come forward to document beatings and sexual abuse at the school.

