Contest: Gold & Diamond Source $250 Mother’s Day Giveaway

April 26, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: CW44 contest, gold & diamond source

It’s almost Mother’s day and CW44 and the Gold & Diamond Source want to help make it extra special this year. All you have to do is register below and you could win $250 to spend at the Gold & Diamond Source on your momma (or if you’re the momma… maybe something special for you).

You can enter the contest once every 24 hours starting Wednesday, April 26th through Wednesday, May 10th! We’ll pick one contestant randomly out of all entries to win $250 to spend at the Gold & Diamond Source. Good luck and happy Mother’s Day!

Register to win HERE!

Register to win HERE!

Register to win HERE!

Official Contest Rules

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia