Chipotle Warns Customers To Check Card For ‘Unauthorized Activity’

CBS Local — After reporting better than expected sales this quarter — a bounce back following widespread Norovirus issues that plagued the company in 2016 — Chipotle has now given their customers a different kind of scare, this one concerning their payment information.

Chipotle reports that they have detected ‘unauthorized activity’ for its customer payment system and the company suggests that customers who have used credit cards at their stores between March 24 and April 18 of this year keep an eye on their accounts.

“We want to make our customers and investors aware we recently detected unauthorized activity on a network that supports payment processing for purchases made in our restaurants,” Jack Hartung, Chipotle chief financial officer told analysts during an investor presentation, via Fortune.

The restaurant chain has said that the unauthorized activity has been stopped and that there are additional security measures being taken.

“We will refrain from providing additional commentary now or in the Q&A,” said Hartung. “We anticipate notifying any affected customers as we get further clarity about the time frames and the restaurant locations that might have been affected.”