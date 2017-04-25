Police: Wife’s Fitbit Logs Steps After Husband Says She Died

April 25, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Fitbit
ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate (DAH-bayt) faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2oHT1Nj ) Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate’s Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Dabate’s bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia