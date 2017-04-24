Ex-Gator, NFL Prospect Brantley Charged With Hitting Woman

April 24, 2017 9:43 AM
GAINESVILLE, Fla.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Gators star and NFL prospect Caleb Brantley is facing misdemeanor charges that he allegedly punched a woman in the face, knocking her out and dislodging a tooth.

According to Alachua County, Florida, court records, the 22-year-old defensive linesman was charged Friday with battery.

A Gainesville police affidavit says Brantley and Chelsea Austin were arguing shortly after 2 a.m. April 13 when she pushed him. The affidavit says the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Brantley responded by hitting the 5-foot-6, 120-pound woman in the face. Investigators say the punch far exceeded what was needed for self-defense. They say two witnesses saw the fight.

Brantley did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. Brantley has been expected to be a top-round pick in this week’s NFL draft.

