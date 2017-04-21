Police: Man Leads Police Chase, Leaves Car and Fatally Hit

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally stuck after he ditched his car and ran across State Route 112 to escape police during a chase.

Miami-Dade Det. Alvaro Zabaleta said in a news releast that the man was fatally struck Thursday night after he committed a robbery in Brownsville and then led police on a chase.

Zabaleta says the man headed west before pulling over and bailing out his vehicle. Authorities say he crossed the median into the eastbound lanes and was hit by a taxi.

The man died on the scene. Neither the taxi driver nor the passengers were injured.

Police are still investigating.