Florida Man Faces 12 Years in Prison for Trafficking Teen

April 21, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: trafficking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to more than a dozen years in prison for sexually trafficking a 15-year-old girl.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard on Thursday handed down the sentence to 22-year-old Antwan Harper in a federal courtroom in Jacksonville.

Harper also was ordered to serve five years of supervision after his release.

He pleaded guilty in November to charges.

Prosecutors say Harper met a 15-year-old girl and advertised her for prostitution online.

Prosecutors also say his associates and fellow gang members paid Harper to have sex with the teen.

