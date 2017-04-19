Salt Does Not Make You Thirsty, Study Finds

CBS Local– It appeared to be common knowledge that consuming salt would lead to dehydration, subsequently requiring one to drink more water. Well, that might be a myth. Salt actually induces body water conservation, according to a study posted in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

The study was a simulated mission to Mars, to see what supplies may be necessary for such a journey, and found that the subjects who consumed salt were able to retain water better than those who didn’t. One study lasted 105 days, the other simulated mission took 205 days. The group who consumed salt peed more, which was concurrent with previous thought, but actually conserved water in their kidneys.

One would assume that going to the bathroom more would mean a necessity to inject more water into one’s body, but that was actually not the case in this study.

This isn’t a call to consume as much salt as you want now, of course. An excess of salt is still not a good thing for your health, as salt makes your body think you’re less full than you actually are, causing you to overeat.

But knowledge is power, as they say, and now we know a little bit more about the effects of salt on our bodies.