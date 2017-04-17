Mark Hamill Says He’d Like to Play George Lucas in a Movie

By LINDSEY BAHR, AP Film Writer April 17, 2017 9:25 AM
Filed Under: Entertainment, hollywood news

He’s played Luke Skywalker and the Joker, but Mark Hamill has one role he’d like to add to his resume: That of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas.

The actor said Sunday that he would love to play Lucas in a movie about his life when a fan at the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, Florida, asked him what role he’d like to play.

Hamill’s voice was in rough shape after four days at the fan event but he still managed to affect a solid impression of his former boss.

During the one-man panel Hamill also recounted stories about Harrison Ford advising him not to ask permission ad-lib during filming and how he and the late Carrie Fisher once sneaked into a theater to see the 1977 “Star Wars” trailer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia