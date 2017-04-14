YouTube Has A New Dark Mode: Here’s How To Get It

April 14, 2017 10:52 AM
Filed Under: YouTube

CBS Local — YouTube hasn’t formally announced anything yet, but it appears they’ve tailored a new feature for the night owls, or the users who fall into the rabbit hole of related videos: a dark mode.

This dark mode, discovered by Reddit user _paul-, shifts the typical white background layout to black. Optimal for night viewing, or just another way to keep things fresh. This is what it looks like.

YouTube Has A New Dark Mode: Heres How To Get It

Photo Credit: Reddit user _paul-

Here’s how to activate it on your screen. If you have the most recent download of Google Chrome, hit control + shift + I (Windows) or option + command + I (Mac). Then hit “console”.

Once there, paste this text: document.cookie=”VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE”

The final steps are to close that developer window, refresh the browser then you’ll have a toggle switch for dark mode in the main settings on the top right.

Looks pretty rad. What do you think?

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia