Trump Taps Lawyer Involved with Trump U Case for Federal Job

By MICHAEL BIESECKER and GARY FINEOUT, Associated Press April 11, 2017 4:01 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — As a top aide to Florida’s attorney general, Carlos G. Muniz helped defend his office’s decision to sit out legal action against Trump University. Now the president is naming him to be the top lawyer in the U.S. Education Department.

President Donald Trump has announced his intent to nominate Muniz to serve as general counsel to Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Muniz would face confirmation by the Senate.

Muniz previously served as Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi’s chief of staff. Emails show that in 2013 he was included in discussions about student complaints alleging fraud with Trump’s namesake real-estate seminars. Bondi personally solicited a $25,000 political contribution from Trump as her office was weighing its response.

The White House did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

