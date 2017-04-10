2 People Find Dead Bat in Salad They Were Eating

April 10, 2017 10:37 AM
MIAMI (AP) — A recall has been issued after two people in Florida found a dead bat in the packaged salad they were eating.The Miami Herald reports that (http://hrld.us/2plrKAo ) Fresh Express has recalled its Organic Marketside Spring Mix, which was shipped to Wal-Mart stores in the Southeast.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the bat was tested for rabies but because it was in deteriorated condition, rabies could not be definitively ruled out.

The CDC said the risk of rabies transmission is low but recommended that the two people eating the salad start getting rabies treatment. The CDC says both report being in good health so far.

