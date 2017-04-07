Man Charged with Shooting Alleged Diaper Thief in Orlando

April 7, 2017 4:17 PM
Filed Under: Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man who they say fatally shot a suspected diaper thief outside a Wal-Mart.

News outlets report Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office recommended that 51-year-old Lonnie Leonard be charged in connection to the Feb. 4 shooting death of 19-year-old Arthur Adams. The State Attorney’s office charged Leonard on Wednesday with multiple offenses including manslaughter and aggravated battery.

According to court documents, Leonard, while in Wal-Mart, saw Adams and another man run out with carts filled with diapers. Leonard followed them to the parking lot and later told police he feared for his life, so he drew his handgun fired several shots at them.

Adams was found at a nearby gas station. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

It’s unclear if Leonard has an attorney.

