Teacher Gets Drunk, Has 14 Year Old Boy Drive Her To Waffle House

April 6, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Crime

CBS Local– Terra Virgin, 32, was drunk and craved Waffle House. So she told her boyfriend’s son, 14, to drive her to the establishment. Obviously being that the child was 14, he is not a listened driver. The car the boy was escorting Virgin in was stopped by police.

Virgin had an open can of beer, confessed she’d had too much to drink and didn’t want to drive drunk to Waffle House so had the boy drive her. She has been arrested on charges of child abuse and leglect, via Bradenton.com.

The math teacher has been working at Freedom High School in Hillsborough County since 2013. She’s been released on bail.

