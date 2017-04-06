Florida Man Steals Three TVs, Escapes On Bicycle

CBS Local – Well that’s a different kind of getaway car. A man used a bicycle to haul a wagon of alleged stolen goods from a South Florida neighborhood. And it was all captured on a security camera.

Watch for yourself.

In the early hours of the morning on March 22 in Deerfield Beach, Florida, that residential burglary occurred. The suspect was caught on camera lurking outside the property before entering the premise, then was caught leaving. He made out with $500-800 in stolen merchandise on that wagon.

“To add insult to injury, the burglar used the victim’s own wagon and beanbag chair cover to haul away their most valuable items,” the Broward Sheriff’s Office official Facebook post read. “The unidentified burglar arrived at the victim’s home just after midnight on March 22. Security video captured him lurking around the property and peeking into windows.”

They continued to share the information they currently have in the investigation.

“After sunrise, cameras once again recorded the unidentified man riding his bike up to the property,” the post read. “He made his way into the home through a sliding glass door and re-emerged just before 7:30 a.m. with a wagon’s worth of expensive items.”

The Broward Sheriff’s Office urges those who have any information to contact either Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.