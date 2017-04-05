Hunting Challenge Netting Huge Pythons in Florida Everglades

April 5, 2017 12:16 PM
Filed Under: Everglades, Miami, pythons

MIAMI (AP) — Snake hunters are making huge captures during a python hunting challenge in the Florida Everglades.

News outlets report that the biggest catch, so far, went to Patrick Campbell who caught a python measuring 15 feet, 10 inches and weighing 135 pounds.

The second largest catch was made by Nicholas Banos and trapping partner Leonardo Sanchez whose python measured 15 feet, 2 inches and weighed 144 pounds.

The South Florida Water Management District is paying hunters to kill invasive pythons over a 60-day period.

Pythons wrap themselves around their prey and suffocate them.

Officials say pythons are decimating populations of native Florida mammals, which deprive panthers, alligators, bobcats and birds of their primary food source in the Everglades.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia