John Cena Played Coy on WrestleMania Proposal Plans

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — John Cena says only one other person knew about his plan to pop the question to fellow WWE wrestler Nikki Bella at Sunday night’s WrestleMania.

Cena and Bella appeared on NBC’s “Today” show Monday, hours after getting engaged in the ring a pro wrestling’s biggest showcase. Cena says he mostly played it coy but says that one other person had to be in the loop because of the size of the WrestleMania production.

While the proposal plans may have been a secret to Bella, there was speculation about a potential engagement ahead of the event. When asked about bets being made on Cena proposing at WrestleMania last week, Cena advised, “never bet” on pro wrestling.