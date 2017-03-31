Starbucks To Try An Exclusively Online Order Store

March 31, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Starbucks

CBS Local — Starbucks’ introduction of mobile ordering in 2015 was meant to remove one step in the transaction and to get those pesky links to move more efficiently. Now, Starbucks is going to try out a store that operates exclusively on online orders, via Reuters.

The store will be in Seattle at their headquarters. About 5,000 employees work in that building and the store will have a new look.

A pickup window that also acts as a look-in to baristas crafting their order. The cafe isn’t open to the public, though, so Starbucks will be using its own as guinea pigs for this experiment.

For anyone who’s attempted to go grab a “quick” cup of coffee from Starbucks during the morning rush will be ecstatic to know that the coffee giant is pursuing all avenues to ensure those lines can move all the better.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia