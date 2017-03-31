Prom Dress Posters at Florida School Draw Criticism

March 31, 2017 10:53 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A principal in Florida has apologized after a staff member put up posters around the school showing girls what kinds of dresses would and wouldn’t be allowed at the prom.

The posters at Stanton College Preparatory School in Jacksonville featured pictures of types of dress that would be allowed with the caption “Going to Stanton Prom? Yes you are. Good girl.” Photos with dresses that wouldn’t be allowed had the caption “Going to Stanton Prom? No you’re not.”

The Florida Times-Union reports (http://bit.ly/2nmvSi8) that after the posters drew criticism, Stanton principal Nongongoma Majova-Seane sent a message to parents and students apologizing and saying students wouldn’t be banned from prom because of their clothing.

Duval County school district spokesman Mark Sherwood says the unidentified person who put up the posters has been counseled.

