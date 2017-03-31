NYC Mayor Wants to Close Rikers Island Jail Within a Decade

The Empire State Building and lower Manhattan can be seen from the 90th story of One World Trade Center in New York, April 30, 2012. New York's skyline got a new king April 30, 2012 after the still unfinished World Trade Center tower, built to replace the destroyed Twin Towers, crept above the venerable Empire State Building. AFP PHOTO / Pool / Lucas JACKSON (Photo credit should read LUCAS JACKSON/AFP/GettyImages)

File photo of the New York City skyline (Photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/AFP/GettyImages)