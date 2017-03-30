Environmental Groups Challenge Keystone XL Pipeline Approval

March 30, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Keystone XL
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is challenging the federal permit for the Keystone XL oil pipeline in court because they say additional environmental scrutiny is needed.

The Sierra Club joined with several other environmental groups to file the federal lawsuit Thursday in Montana.

The proposed pipeline that TransCanada wants to build would carry crude oil through Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska where it would connect with an existing Keystone pipeline network that moves crude to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

The environmental groups say the initial environmental review completed in 2014 is inadequate and outdated.

The U.S. State Department issued a permit for the project earlier this month, although Nebraska regulators still must review the proposed route there.

Officials with the State Department and TransCanada declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia