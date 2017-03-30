Deputies: Florida Boy, 4, Recovering After Shooting Himself

March 30, 2017 2:58 PM
Filed Under: Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old Florida boy is expected to recover after he apparently accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Pasco County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Melanie Snow said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday night in a home in Zephyrhills, which is near Tampa on Florida’s west coast.

The boy was flown to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition on Thursday morning.

An investigation is underway.

Snow didn’t say how the boy got the gun or where his parents were when he was shot.

No further details were immediately available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia