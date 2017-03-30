Basket-Bawl: LeBron Featured as Crying Baby in New TV Ad

March 30, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: LeBron James

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James is having a laugh at his reputation for being a “crybaby.”

The Cavaliers’ megastar is featured in a new Intel commercial in which he breaks down and cries after making a game-winning shot. As James hugs a teammate in celebration, and the camera circles in slow motion, the face of a crying baby is super-imposed over his own.

James has shown real tears on the floor before — most famously last June after carrying Cleveland to its first pro sports championship since 1964. He’s been accused of whining by opposing fans while winning three NBA titles and advancing to the Finals six straight seasons.

Intel wants to showcase 360-degree technology that allows fans to view games from every angle. The 30-second commercial with James will debut Saturday during the Final Four. The company says it wants to “draw a parallel between our high-performance brand and this high-performing athlete.”

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia