Florida Surfer OK After Shark Bites Foot

March 28, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: New Smyrna Beach, shark bite

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Beach patrol officials say a shark bit the foot of a surfer along Florida’s Atlantic coastline.

Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue spokeswoman Tammy Marris tells local news outlets the 58-year-old man was about 30 to 40 yards offshore when the shark bit him Monday morning.

Marris says the man was treated at the scene.

She says it was the first reported shark bite on Volusia County’s beaches this year. Last year, 15 shark bites were reported in the county.

New Smyrna Beach is south of Daytona Beach on Florida’s east coast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia