Florida Coach, Auburn Player Clash After Softball Game

March 28, 2017 11:00 AM
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida softball coach Tim Walton was involved in an altercation with Auburn shortstop Haley Fagan on Monday night after Walton gave Fagan a slight push during postgame handshakes.

The Tigers beat Florida 1-0, and when Fagan left Walton hanging for a handshake, the coach lightly shoved her in the shoulder with his right hand. Fagan turned and pushed Walton back, and the two exchanged words. A scrum broke out around them, and Fagan ended up being pulled away from Walton while screaming at the coach.

Fagan’s sisters, Kasey and Sami, both played for Walton at Florida but were dismissed from the Gators in 2012. Kasey is a graduate assistant with the Auburn softball team.

Florida is the top-ranked team in the country, per the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. The Tigers rank sixth.

