Vets Treating Dog Whose Snout Was Bound With Hair Tie

March 27, 2017 11:26 AM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say veterinarians are treating a Yorkshire Terrier mix that was dropped off at Florida animal clinic with its mouth bound tightly with an elastic hair tie.

Paws 2 Help founder Eve Van Engel tells the Palm Beach Post (http://pbpo.st/2nstKZr) that two women dropped the dog named Pixie off at a clinic near West Palm Beach on Sunday.

She says the dog has a ¾-inch-deep gash between her eyes and nose.

Van Engel says the women gave conflicting stories about who tied the dog’s mouth shut. She says animal control officials had not filed an animal cruelty report by Sunday.

In South Carolina on Friday, a man was sentenced to five years in prison for wrapping electrical tape around a dog’s muzzle to stop her from barking.

