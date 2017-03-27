Trump Asks Appeals Court to Let Travel Ban Take Effect

March 27, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: travel ban
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is asking a federal appeals court to let his travel ban go into effect while it considers the case.

Attorneys for the president want the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to put on hold a lower court judge’s ruling that blocked his revised travel ban targeting six predominantly Muslim countries while the court considers the merits of its appeal.

The administration says the people named in the case haven’t shown they will suffer “substantial harm” if the order takes effect. The administration says the nationwide injunction blocking the ban is “fatally overbroad.”

The Maryland ruling and a separate ruling in Hawaii were victories for civil liberties groups and advocates for immigrants and refugees.

The Richmond, Virginia-based court will hear arguments in the case May 8.

