Police: 1 Dead, 5 Injured in Central Florida Shooting

March 27, 2017 11:46 AM

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — A gunman in central Florida fatally shot an adult in a home and critically wounded another adult and two children, in what authorities describe as domestic violence, before shooting two innocent bystanders who were walking down the street nearby on Monday, police said.

The gunman was subdued and arrested by a police officer who at the time happened to be in the neighborhood.

“This is one of the most horrific crime scenes our officers have had to encounter,” said Officer Bianca Gillett, a spokeswoman for the Sanford Police Department in suburban Orlando, Florida.

The children are boys ages 7 and 8 — and all five shooting victims were in critical condition, she said.

The names of the victims and shooters weren’t released Monday morning.

The four shooting victims inside the home were related but Gillett refused to say how, and the gunman had a “domestic relationship” with one of the adult victims in the home, the police spokeswoman said.

After shooting inside the house, the gunman shot the two bystanders as they were talking down a street not far away.

A police officer who was in the neighborhood heard the shots, located the gunman and was able to take him into custody, along with his weapon, Gillett said.

