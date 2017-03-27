Breast-Fed Children Not Necessarily Smarter, Study Finds

March 27, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: breastfeeding, study finds

CBS Local – Researchers in Dublin set out to find if breastfeeding was proportionate with intelligence for children. They found that the breast-fed kids tested a slightly higher, but the difference in negligible, according to their study posted in Journal of Pediatrics.

They tested 8,000 children at the ages of three and five in Ireland. They also found that at age three, the breast-fed kids were a bit less hyper-active, though that evened out by age five.

“[The difference] wasn’t big enough to show statistical significance,” said study author Lisa-Christine Girard, a child-development researcher at University College Dublin, via NPR.org. “We weren’t able to find a direct causal link between breast-feeding and children’s cognitive outcomes,” Girard says.

Girard continues to say that due to the eclectic amount of factors that go into intelligence, their “findings are not overly surprising.”

“For example, mothers who breast-feed typically have higher levels of education,” said Girard. “How many books are in the home, how much time is spent reading?”

Obviously this study is just one of many as researchers look to improve the knowledge surrounding the subject of breastfeeding.

“This has been a debate for over 100 years, and we’re working hard to understand the complete picture,” said Girard.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia