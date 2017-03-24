WATCH: Frank Martin Praises SI Kids Reporter’s Postgame Question

March 24, 2017 11:44 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, March Madness, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer, South Carolina Gamecocks

Ryan Mayer

The postgame press conference can often be a very monotonous affair. Coaches get the same questions in different variations throughout the year and give the same answers in response to those questions. But, sometimes, these press conferences can provide us with great moments, particularly when they involve kids.

That was the case tonight for South Carolina head coach Frank Martin when he was asked a question by a Sports Illustrated for Kids reporter following his team’s win against Baylor. Martin took time to praise the young, intrepid reporter for his thoughtful question before proceeding with his answer. Make sure to have the volume up on your computer when you watch the video.

Those are the kinds of moments you love to see, and I have to say, impressive job done by the kid. Seems to have a future in this business.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia