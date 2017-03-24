Florida Jobless Rate Flat Even Though State Lost Jobs

March 24, 2017 11:48 AM
Filed Under: TALLAHASSEE

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lost 5,000 jobs in February while the state’s overall unemployment rate remains unchanged.

State officials announced Friday that the jobless rate remained 5 percent last month. That’s higher than the overall national unemployment rate of 4.7 percent.

After leading the nation in job growth in January, however, Florida lost jobs. Still Florida’s overall job growth rate in the past year has been among the highest in the nation.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott lauded the  job numbers during a visit to a Bradenton-based retailer Bealls. Scott focused on the rate over the last two months not the latest numbers.

Scott also used the visit to criticize House Republicans for voting to shutter the state’s economic development agency.

Monroe County had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia