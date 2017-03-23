Police Say Miami Taxi Cab Driver Robbed, Beat Passenger

MIAMI (AP) — A taxi driver is suspected of robbing a Colorado tourist of $800 following a night at a Miami nightclub.

Miami-Dade police say the incident happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when 29-year-old Anthony Will of Denver, Colorado, hailed a Yellow Taxi Cab outside the club near downtown Miami.

Will told investigators he asked the driver to take him to the apartment he was staying at near Zoo Miami, south of the city.

The incident report says Will told the driver to drop him near the apartment complex. He told investigators that as he was getting the $70 fare together, the driver got angry, jumped out of the cab and attacked him. He says the driver beat him up and took $800 from him.

A search is on for the driver.

