Bengals’ Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Faces 3 Misdemeanor Charges

A felony charge of harassment with a bodily substance, for allegedly spitting at a nurse, was dismissed at the prosecuting attorney’s request, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said in a statement Wednesday. The felony charge carries a potential sentence of six to 12 months in jail upon conviction.

Deters said the misdemeanors also include disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. Those charges will be referred to Hamilton County Municipal Court in Cincinnati for prosecution by a city prosecutor, according to Deters.

The 33-year-old veteran football player, whose career has been marked by off-the-field legal issues, was jailed early Jan. 3. Authorities said Jones tangled with hotel security late at night.

Cincinnati police said he pushed a security employee and poked him in the eye, then kicked and head-butted as officers tried to put him into a police vehicle. They later released a video showing Jones in the back of a police vehicle repeatedly using profanity toward the officers and telling one: “I hope you die tomorrow.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reported that after Jones was taken to jail, he spit on a jail nurse’s hand.

He apologized through his attorneys and the Bengals also apologized for his behavior. Jones said after his Jan. 4 release from jail that he shouldn’t have been arrested and that the case didn’t make sense.

Deters had delayed action in the case while Jones received treatment for alcohol and anger issues.

The prosecutor’s statement said his office received a letter from Jones’ treating physician indicating Jones is doing well in treatment. No further information on Jones’ treatment will be released by the prosecutor’s office.

The Hamilton County Justice Center nurse who was the subject of the felony charge has been pursuing civil remedies against Jones. The felony charge will not be pursued, “given a possible civil remedy,” according to Deters.

A Bengals spokesman said the team has no comment because the case is continuing. A message was left Wednesday for Jones’ attorney, Timothy Schneider.