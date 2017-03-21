Son, 18, Accused of Beating, Stabbing Mom on Her Birthday

March 21, 2017 12:17 PM
Filed Under: Riverview

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say an 18-year-old is accused of using a baseball bat and a butcher knife to kill his mother on her birthday.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s spokesman Larry McKinnon said in a news release that 39-year-old Tahirih Lua D’Angelo was killed in her townhome Monday. Joshua Leon Carmona was booked into jail early Tuesday and faces a first-degree murder charge.

Local news outlets report Carmona told investigators he woke up Monday and decided to kill his mother.

An arrest affidavit says that after Carmona killed his mother, he took her car and picked up his 3-year-old half-sister at her day care center. By then, deputies had found D’Angelo’s body and were looking for the car. He was arrested without incident.

Records don’t list an attorney.

