Man Arrested in Triple Homicide During Super Bowl Party

March 21, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Jupiter, Super Bowl

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A 24-year-old man is accused of killing three people in a house in Florida on the night of the Super Bowl.

Christopher Vasata will face a judge in Palm Beach County on Tuesday. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder for the Feb. 5 deaths of 20-year-old Kelli Doherty, 24-year-old Brandi El-Salhy and 25-year-old Sean Henry.

Jupiter Police Chief Frank Kitzerow told reporters Monday night that the case continues to be active. He said the victims were in the back yard of the home when they were attacked. A short time after their bodies were discovered, police found Vasata about a mile from the home. He had also been shot. Since the slayings, he’s been recovering.

Police say another person may have been involved in the shootings.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia