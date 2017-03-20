Authorities Fatally Shoot Man Who Was ‘Shooting Up’ Building

March 20, 2017 12:11 PM
DELAND

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 911 call about a man who was “shooting up the place” led to a high speed chase that ended with an officer fatally shooting the suspect in central Florida.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood told reporters a woman told dispatchers the 45-year-old man was drinking and suicidal outside a law office. She said he was distraught over marital issues.

When authorities arrived, the man was firing shots at the building and at officers. Chitwood says the man got into a Mercedes and sped away.

The man eventually got out of the car. Officers and deputies say it appeared he reloaded his gun. Chitwood says the man ignored requests to drop his gun. Two deputies and one DeLand police officer fired.

The names and race of those involved weren’t immediately released.

