U.S. State Department Warned Spring Breakers About Mexico Travel

CBS Local – The U.S. Department of State previously warned college students about traveling to Mexico during spring break. Fast forward to today, most universities are either on break or about to be, so it’s a good time to revisit some of the State Department’s travel warnings.

To start with the good news, for Cancun the State Department isn’t much worried, though there’s slight trepidation. The most popular Mexican spring break destination is located in Quintana Roo, where there’s no advisory.

“No advisory is in effect [in Quintana Roo]. However, U.S. citizens should exercise caution when traveling south of Felipe Carrillo Puerto or east of Jose Maria Morelos as cellular and internet services are virtually non-existent,” read the travel warning.

However, outside of Cancun, it can be treacherous. For instance, consider the first line of their Mexico Travel Warning:

“U.S. citizens have been the victims of violent crimes, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery in various Mexican States.”

They begin to break down the each of the states of Mexico, and they express Guerrero to be the most dangerous.

“The state of Guerrero was the most violent state in Mexico in 2015 for the third year in a row, and self-defense groups operate independently of the government in many areas of Guerrero,” read the warning. A popular beach city, Acapulco, is located in Guerrero. “Armed members of these groups frequently maintain roadblocks and, although not considered hostile to foreigners or tourists, are suspicious of outsiders and should be considered volatile and unpredictable.”

As always, the State Department urges travelers to be cautious and use common sense irrespective of their destination.