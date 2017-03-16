Sheriff: Fight Over Doughnuts Ended With 1 Dead, Deputy Hurt

March 16, 2017 3:26 PM
Filed Under: St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a fight over doughnuts led to a man to kill his mother’s fiance and wound a Florida sheriff’s deputy.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said it began Wednesday when 24-year-old Jeffrey Falsey asked his mother to get him doughnuts. When Susan DiFabbio refused, her son became angry. She called for help.

Gualtieri says shots rang out after deputies arrived, sending the deputies scrambling behind cars as Falsey watched from inside through a video surveillance system.

Two hours later, negotiators persuaded Falsey to leave the home. Inside they found 68-year-old Daniel Kulwicki dead. Deputy Michael Ficocelli was shot in the leg.

The sheriff says Falsey has mental health issues and had a “significant amount of firearms.” He faces multiple charges, including first-degree murder. Records don’t list an attorney.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water & TECO - at MOSICome be inspired by STEM exhibits at CW44's Kids Rock Science presented by Tampa Bay Water and TECO Saturday, April 15th from 10a-2p at MOSI.
Fake News: Tips On How to Distinguish it from the Real ThingTeachers from elementary school through college are instructing students on how to decipher fact from fiction when it comes to online news, after an election season that saw made-up stories abound.

Listen Live

Featured Shows & Multimedia